NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,730 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSXY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,221,472.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175,201 shares in the company, valued at $734,291,336.03. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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