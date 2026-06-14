NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $25.43 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,627 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 19,108 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,027 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,595 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,781 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Health Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.08 and a 12-month high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.84 earnings per share. Universal Health Services's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Further Reading

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