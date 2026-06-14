NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $54.34 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 151,364 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title

Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title

Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1%

Pfizer stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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