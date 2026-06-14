NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,235 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Xylem were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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