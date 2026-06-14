NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 103,920 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,964 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 103,920 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,722,170 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $262,466,000 after buying an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 34,761 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.6%

CVX opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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