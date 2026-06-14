NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 40,224 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,036 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 40,224 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.38% of Walker & Dunlop worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 41.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,136.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.50. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Walker & Dunlop's dividend payout ratio is currently 134.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $45,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,860,398.50. This represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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