NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 76,597 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,704 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 76,597 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here