NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,961,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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