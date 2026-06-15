NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 183,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 153.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 110,970 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 207,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Excelerate Energy's payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Excelerate Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oliver Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,766,203.85. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company's stock.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

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