NFSG Corp Decreases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

NFSG Corp cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 70,571 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $83.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.96.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Reuters article

Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Barchart article

Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Yahoo Finance article

ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. 247WallSt article

Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles note that Intel is still trading in a volatile semiconductor backdrop ahead of earnings, and traders are likely pricing in both execution risk and the possibility of a PC-related slowdown. Any disappointment on July 23 could quickly pressure the stock. Motley Fool article

Intel Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.63 billion, a PE ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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