NFSG Corp Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

NFSG Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,207 shares during the period. NFSG Corp's holdings in ARM were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ARM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ARM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in ARM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.4% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $281.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 3.76. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ARM from $265.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

Insider Transactions at ARM

In other ARM news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total transaction of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,131.36. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,906 shares of company stock valued at $56,245,828.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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