NFSG Corp Has $892,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

NFSG Corp raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 21,062.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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