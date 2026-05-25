Nia Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,117 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Nextpower comprises approximately 2.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in Nextpower were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextpower news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 221,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,205,581.56. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 139,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,452,995 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nextpower from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Glj Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.33 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nextpower from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Nextpower Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $130.50 on Monday. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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