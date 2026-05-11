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Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
O'Reilly Automotive logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 20,905 shares and ending with 960,870 shares worth about $87.6 million.
  • O'Reilly Automotive reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.72 versus estimates of $0.69 and revenue of $4.56 billion, up 10.2% year over year.
  • Analysts remain largely positive on ORLY, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25, while several firms recently raised their targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960,870 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 20,905 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive makes up 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.11% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $87,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $92.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.70. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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