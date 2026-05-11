Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,210 CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,210 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,553,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,879,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,002,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,434,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,461,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $271.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day moving average of $283.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $338.90.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, Director Darron K. Ash purchased 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,396.10. The trade was a 35.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,578. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here