Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $337,068,000 after buying an additional 1,834,440 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $85,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $155.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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