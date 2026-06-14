Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $3.65 Million in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,286 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.00. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $288.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,466,600. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total transaction of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,917,805.32. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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