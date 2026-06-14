Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 39,921 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,082 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,921 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Disc Medicine worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 2.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,798 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,716 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company's stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company's stock.

Get Disc Medicine alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $380,423.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,275,882.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $433,234.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,416.92. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,388 shares of company stock worth $841,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Disc Medicine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Disc Medicine wasn't on the list.

While Disc Medicine currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here