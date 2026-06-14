Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Graham Corporation $GHM

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Graham by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Graham by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graham by 4,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Graham by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Graham from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graham from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Graham from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GHM

Key Stories Impacting Graham

Here are the key news stories impacting Graham this week:

Positive Sentiment: Graham’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.30 consensus and revenue of $67.08 million versus $59.95 million expected, showing the business is still growing year over year.

Graham’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.30 consensus and revenue of $67.08 million versus $59.95 million expected, showing the business is still growing year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities and Noble Financial updated their 2027 earnings models, with Noble starting Q3 2027 EPS at $0.38 and Northland lowering several forecasts, but these changes are primarily forward-looking and do not change the company’s current operations.

Northland Securities and Noble Financial updated their 2027 earnings models, with Noble starting Q3 2027 EPS at $0.38 and Northland lowering several forecasts, but these changes are primarily forward-looking and do not change the company’s current operations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Graham from strong-buy to hold , which can weigh on investor sentiment by signaling less upside than before. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded Graham from to , which can weigh on investor sentiment by signaling less upside than before. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.75 from $2.38 and also reduced its Q3 2027 outlook, suggesting analysts see slower earnings growth ahead.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Graham Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.95 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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