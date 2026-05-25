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Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 127,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nicola Wealth Management increased its AT&T stake by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 127,000 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 916,400 shares worth about $22.8 million.
  • AT&T reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.57 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $31.51 billion, while also reaffirming FY2026 guidance of 2.25 to 2.35 EPS.
  • The company continues to appeal to income investors with a 4.4% dividend yield, and recent news highlights growth efforts such as a Lexus 5G partnership, a customizable “Build-A-Plan” wireless offer, and a $19 billion California infrastructure investment plan.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,400 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.29 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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