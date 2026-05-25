Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.2% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company's fifty day moving average is $458.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.74 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $2,783,807 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here