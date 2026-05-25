Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 13,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $158.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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