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Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,274 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 198,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.83% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $121,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 151.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.57. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $173.48. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 21.77%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nicolet Bankshares's payout ratio is 16.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler set a $194.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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