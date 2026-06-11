Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,413 Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Moderna by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $35.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $36.60.

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Moderna Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.Moderna's quarterly revenue was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $2,581,462.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,477,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,535,054.80. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,843. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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