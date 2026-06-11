Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.72 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,525 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

BSX stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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