Night Squared LP Acquires Shares of 35,858 AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,858 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,362,000. AMETEK makes up about 2.1% of Night Squared LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50-day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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