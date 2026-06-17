Night Squared LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Night Squared LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,676 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 2.2% of Night Squared LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Night Squared LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 631,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 622.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 237,458 shares of company stock worth $40,093,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:H opened at $197.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -565.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is -171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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