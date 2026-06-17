Night Squared LP Increases Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Night Squared LP lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,025 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.0% of Night Squared LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Night Squared LP's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.71. The business's fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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