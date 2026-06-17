Night Squared LP Invests $5.38 Million in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Night Squared LP acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Night Squared LP owned about 0.12% of Victoria's Secret & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSXY. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 57,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,221,472.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175,201 shares in the company, valued at $734,291,336.03. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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