Night Squared LP Purchases Shares of 28,881 TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,881 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.9% of Night Squared LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5%

TEL stock opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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