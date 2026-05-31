NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,053 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 268.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Williams Trading decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.04.

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NIKE Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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