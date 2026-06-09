NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,220 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in NIKE by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,503 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 162,931 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in NIKE by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 117,630 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NIKE Trading Up 0.7%

NKE opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NIKE’s footwear business is showing early signs of stabilization, with running and football products gaining traction and innovation-led products improving the sales mix. Is NIKE's Footwear Business Showing Signs of Stabilization?

NIKE’s footwear business is showing early signs of stabilization, with running and football products gaining traction and innovation-led products improving the sales mix. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is looking more favorably on NIKE’s World Cup and football push, seeing it as a way to reconnect with the brand’s core sports identity and support a turnaround. Nike’s football push gains Wall Street optimism ahead of World Cup, but turnaround concerns remain

Wall Street is looking more favorably on NIKE’s World Cup and football push, seeing it as a way to reconnect with the brand’s core sports identity and support a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Under CEO Elliott Hill, NIKE is accelerating an operational and brand reset with initiatives like “Win Now” and “Sport Offense,” aimed at refocusing on core sports, wholesale relationships, and athlete-driven marketing. Nike’s Reset Under Elliott Hill Tests Core Sports And Investor Patience

Under CEO Elliott Hill, NIKE is accelerating an operational and brand reset with initiatives like “Win Now” and “Sport Offense,” aimed at refocusing on core sports, wholesale relationships, and athlete-driven marketing. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious, with recent articles noting recovery risks, tariff pressure, softer demand in Greater China, and competitive threats from brands like Li Ning.

Some investors remain cautious, with recent articles noting recovery risks, tariff pressure, softer demand in Greater China, and competitive threats from brands like Li Ning. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent fund and stock-commentary pieces highlight that institutional sentiment is still mixed, with some investors selling while others argue NIKE remains attractively positioned for a longer-term rebound.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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