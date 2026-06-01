NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,159 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 107,282 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CICC Research cut shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.1%

NKE stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NIKE's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

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