Niles Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,488 The Boeing Company $BA

Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,488 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000. Boeing makes up about 5.7% of Niles Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,787,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,984.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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