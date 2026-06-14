Niles Investment Management LLC Takes $6.93 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,964 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 5.3% of Niles Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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