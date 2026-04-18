Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,763 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 51,829 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.32% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $473,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $132.43 and a twelve month high of $233.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $185.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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