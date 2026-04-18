Ninety One UK Ltd Has $1.05 Billion Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,006,158 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises about 2.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.57% of TKO Group worth $1,046,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $50,584.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $19,715.85. The trade was a 71.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,890,179.62. Following the sale, the director owned 100,618 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,728.62. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $17,262,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.69. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.22.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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