Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 417,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Super Group (SGHC) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 78.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Up 2.4%

SGHC stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Super Group has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Super Group (SGHC)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Group (SGHC)

In other Super Group (SGHC) news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $547,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,837 shares in the company, valued at $844,344.27. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,243,537.14. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 181,786 shares of company stock worth $1,946,928 in the last ninety days. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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