Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 12,720 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $157.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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