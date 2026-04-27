Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,080 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $33,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $36,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,149.19. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,917,475.70. This represents a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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