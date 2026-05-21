Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 41,170 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,890 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 9.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $219,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.06.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $223.47 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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