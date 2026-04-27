Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 12,160 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $376.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.23, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.63 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $385.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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