Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report) by 28,247.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334,268 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,318,978 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.47% of NIQ Global Intelligence worth $73,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 457.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 508,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,030,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,503 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NIQ Global Intelligence by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 585,757 shares of the company's stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 428,019 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIQ Global Intelligence by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 339,580 shares of the company's stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 298,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NIQ Global Intelligence by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,912 shares of the company's stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 287,129 shares during the last quarter.

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NIQ Global Intelligence Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:NIQ opened at $16.96 on Friday. NIQ Global Intelligence plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of -0.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. NIQ Global Intelligence had a positive return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. NIQ Global Intelligence's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIQ Global Intelligence plc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIQ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIQ Global Intelligence presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIQ

NIQ Global Intelligence Company Profile

NIQ Global Intelligence plc, known as NIQ, provides consumer and retail intelligence to companies around the world. Its services combine retail sales data, consumer panel information and analytics to help clients understand purchasing behavior, measure market performance and identify business opportunities. The company offers market measurement, data platforms, research and advisory services for businesses across consumer goods and retail. Its work also includes supporting product innovation and helping clients assess how brands and products perform in different markets.

Further Reading

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