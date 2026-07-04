NiSource, Inc $NI Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NiSource worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NiSource Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NI

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,653.81. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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