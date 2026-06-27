NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,527 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. NiSource's payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,587.48. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

See Also

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