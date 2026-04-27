NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,414,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 943,703 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 1.13% of NiSource worth $226,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,606,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,580,768 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,107,647,000 after acquiring an additional 854,767 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 55,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $680,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $367,852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,136,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $352,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,591 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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