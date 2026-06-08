NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531,175 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 694,252 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of NiSource worth $147,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,424,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,089 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,653.81. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.0%

NI stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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