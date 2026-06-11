Nixon Capital LLC Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,962 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 5.6% of Nixon Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SharkNinja worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SharkNinja by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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SharkNinja Price Performance

SN opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of SharkNinja stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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