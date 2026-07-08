Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 3.1%

JNJ stock opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $235.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.13. The company has a market cap of $643.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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