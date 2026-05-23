Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 187.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Vertiv by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,313 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Vertiv by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 918,200 shares of the company's stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 445,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $327.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.35 and a 200-day moving average of $229.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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